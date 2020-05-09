Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Decreases Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.39.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $21.12 on Friday, reaching $549.68. 491,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $478.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

