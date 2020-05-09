Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $12.44 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,446 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after buying an additional 638,081 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 481,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,369 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,424. The firm has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.24 and a 200-day moving average of $242.40. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.71.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

