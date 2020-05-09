Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,765 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Metlife were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.22. 8,669,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.33. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.