Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $347,000 Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GXC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.51. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $108.49.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

