Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $53.05 Million Holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,233,613 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Nextera Energy Partners makes up approximately 9.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 1.88% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $53,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,267,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,553 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 105.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,572,501 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,384,000 after acquiring an additional 806,640 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,432,532 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $75,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 378.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 461,638 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after acquiring an additional 365,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,699,520 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $194,780,000 after acquiring an additional 279,675 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

NYSE NEP traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 452,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,495. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -147.02%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.