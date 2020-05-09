Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Invests $1.04 Million in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Prologis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Prologis by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Prologis by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,962,000 after buying an additional 2,162,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. KeyCorp increased their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Prologis stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.97. 2,126,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,706. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.