Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Lowers Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,414,000 after buying an additional 4,151,325 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,230,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,807,000 after buying an additional 2,660,246 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,010,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,650,000 after buying an additional 1,233,748 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,294,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,634,000 after buying an additional 994,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,932,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,828,000 after buying an additional 774,263 shares in the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,257,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,466. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 45,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $247,430.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

