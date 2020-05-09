Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 149,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,009,000. Xcel Energy comprises about 1.6% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,214,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,516 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,398,000 after purchasing an additional 716,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,490,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,094,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.31. 2,528,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,782. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.81.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

