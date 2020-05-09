Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Reduces Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,377 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 0.13% of NRG Energy worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 375,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 115,798 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 961,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 123,126 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.77. 2,383,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. NRG Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

