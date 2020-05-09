Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 100 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

Shares of APD stock traded up $6.68 on Friday, reaching $233.48. The stock had a trading volume of 808,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,379. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

