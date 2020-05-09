Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 21,316 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,316 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,156,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,167,000 after purchasing an additional 217,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,361 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,002,000 after acquiring an additional 915,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $22.72. 43,157,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,157,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,203.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.