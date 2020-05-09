Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 44,563 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 44,563 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after acquiring an additional 610,015 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,167,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average is $85.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

