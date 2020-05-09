Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 73,361 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 73,361 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

ENB traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,745,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,348. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

