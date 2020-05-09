Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 75 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 592,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,873,000 after buying an additional 297,066 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in 3M by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MMM traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.51. 2,155,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,267. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.52.
In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,889 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms have commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
See Also: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.