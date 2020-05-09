Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 75 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 592,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,873,000 after buying an additional 297,066 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in 3M by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.51. 2,155,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,267. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.52.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,889 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.