Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,895 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 300,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 38.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,964 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $3.23 on Friday, hitting $98.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,841,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,106. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.72.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

