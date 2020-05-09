Beach Investment Management LLC. Makes New $419,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Stryker accounts for 1.5% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 172,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock worth $2,380,526. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,266. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day moving average is $196.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

