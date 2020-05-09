Beach Investment Management LLC. Sells 1,570 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Beach Investment Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us comprises 1.5% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 58.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 276,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after acquiring an additional 101,765 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 67.6% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 71.3% during the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 392,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,925,000 after purchasing an additional 163,354 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 56.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at about $2,507,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $3.23 on Friday, hitting $98.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,841,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.27. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.06.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.72.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.