Beach Investment Management LLC. Sells 5,149 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Beach Investment Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises 2.1% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in NRG Energy by 436.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4,782.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $32.77. 2,383,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRG. UBS Group lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

