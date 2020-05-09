Beach Investment Management LLC. Sells 8,672 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Beach Investment Management LLC. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 0.7% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,962,000 after buying an additional 2,645,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 13,186.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,959,000 after buying an additional 1,671,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 22,900,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,941,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

