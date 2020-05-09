Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Price Up 17% Following Strong Earnings

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) shares rose 17% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $3.65, approximately 2,163,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 798,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $339.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRY. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,322 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 1,952.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 146,884 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 276,205 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $313.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.95.

About Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.