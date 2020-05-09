BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $7.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 275,753 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,134,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,873,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 241.66%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.