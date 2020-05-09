Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Biogen comprises 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,105. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. Biogen’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

