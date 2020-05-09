Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Raised by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.28. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

