Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,483 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.39. The stock had a trading volume of 89,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,644. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $118.49.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.