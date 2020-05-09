Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 196,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,648,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000.

SCHR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,454. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $53.58 and a one year high of $59.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36.

