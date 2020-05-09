Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,011,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208,897. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.