Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1,466.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,024 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF accounts for 1.7% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.56. 539,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.57. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $56.84.

