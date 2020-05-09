Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC owned about 1.55% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. 9,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,804. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $40.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12.

