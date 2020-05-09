Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 23,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 40,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.32. 565,729 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.