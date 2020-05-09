Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,951,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,677,000 after acquiring an additional 98,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,104,000 after buying an additional 537,638 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,315,000 after buying an additional 192,303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,015,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,602,000 after buying an additional 122,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,133,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the period.

BIV stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.95. 733,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,235. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $92.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

