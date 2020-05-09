Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. 16,960,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,891,925. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.