Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 154,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 78,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.44. 3,148,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,074,765. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.43.

