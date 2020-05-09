Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 68,253 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 68,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,581 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,300 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,352,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,850 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.84. 60,612,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,468,102. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

