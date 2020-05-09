Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 247.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $97.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,294. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.