Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Sells 131,008 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,008 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,932 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.92. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

