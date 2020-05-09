Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Sells 30,328 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,328 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICVT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.49. 74,430 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.89. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

