Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 60,589 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Boeing by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,689,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,380,374. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.01. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nord/LB cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

