BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1,353.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,486 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $93,920,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,864,000 after purchasing an additional 886,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 704,713 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $28,419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,675,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,460,000 after purchasing an additional 651,464 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

BWA stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,957,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.