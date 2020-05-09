Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 216,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 256,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FAST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $387,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at $976,343.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,904 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

