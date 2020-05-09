Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 102,567 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 185.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,567 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 186,764 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 160,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.13. 670,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,207. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $64,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

