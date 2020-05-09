Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 5,938 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.13% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $14,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,581,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.83. 998,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,536. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.