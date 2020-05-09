Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,092 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.30% of IAA worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in IAA by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

IAA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of IAA stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $38.71. 2,891,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. IAA had a negative return on equity of 125.99% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAA will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

