Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 367.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.71.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Insiders have sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $5.25 on Friday, reaching $229.73. 2,825,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,424. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

