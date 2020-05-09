Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,196 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.36. The company had a trading volume of 31,413,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,833,313. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

