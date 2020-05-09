Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 28,882 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 2.8% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sherwin-Williams worth $44,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $656,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,923,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,140,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Citigroup upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.39.

Shares of SHW traded up $21.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $549.68. The stock had a trading volume of 491,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,730. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $478.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.39.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.