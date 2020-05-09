Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 64,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 458.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $7,324,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

HON stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,863. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

