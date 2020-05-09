Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $27.97 Million Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 1.8% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $27,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,381,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,399,000 after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 85.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,025,000 after purchasing an additional 396,675 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra increased their price objective on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinix from $532.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.33.

EQIX stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $678.16. The company had a trading volume of 427,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $471.80 and a 52 week high of $715.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,428.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,068 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

