Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $4,272,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 90,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.01. 825,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,932. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.82.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

