Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $8.16 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,329 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $161.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,313,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.89 and its 200-day moving average is $149.50. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.64. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

