Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 845.0% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 79,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,615. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

